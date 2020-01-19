Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Set to play Saturday
Exum (ankle) told Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer he will play Saturday at Chicago.
The 24-year-old was considered questionable after suffering a right ankle sprain this week, but it won't prevent him from suiting up Saturday. Exum is averaging 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 17.2 minutes over nine games since being acquired by the Cavaliers.
