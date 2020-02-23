Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Solid outing Saturday

Exum generated 14 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and one block in Saturday's loss to Miami.

Exum, who saw extended minutes again, managed to reach double-figures for a second consecutive game. Although he's shot the ball well since joining Cleveland, Exum's been limited to 17.2 minutes per contest on average. Due to his relatively limited role, he's been unable to return consistent fantasy value and is averaging just 5.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Unless he can find his way to an increased workload, Exum's not a viable option beyond the deepest of leagues.