Cavaliers' Dante Exum: To join starting five
Exum will start Tuesday's game against New Orleans, Kelsey Russo of The Athletic reports.
Exum is set to take the place of Darius Garland, who is getting the night off for rest purposes. This marks Exum's first start of the 2019-20 campaign.
