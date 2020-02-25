Cavaliers' Dante Exum: Won't play Wednesday

Exum (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's contest against Philadelphia, Sam Amico of SI.com reports.

Exum suffered a sprained left ankle during the Cavs' win over the Heat on Monday and wasn't able to return. Moreover, the Australian will now miss his first game since Jan. 11, when he was tending to an illness. Matthew Dellavedova could see increased run as a result of Exum's absence versus the 76ers.