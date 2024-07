The Cavaliers signed Brown to an Exhibit 10 deal Friday, Sam Amico of HoopsWire.com reports.

Brown will join the Cavaliers' Summer League roster on an Exhibit 10 deal. The 24-year-old played his final collegiate season with Utah State and averaged 12.3 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals across 36.0 minutes.