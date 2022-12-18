Garland closed Saturday's 100-99 overtime win over Dallas with 18 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists, one block and four steals across 44 minutes.

Garland continues to struggle on the offensive end but salvaged his night with elite production across a couple of other categories. While he has now shot under 45 percent in eight of his past nine games, he has racked up 16 steals and 71 assists across that same period. He is a top 50 player on the season, sitting below where managers would have been hoping for following their draft. There is certainly scope for his efficiency to increase moving forward, meaning this could still be viewed as a possible buy-low moment.