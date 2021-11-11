Garland recorded 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and a steal across 36 minutes in Wednesday's 97-94 loss to the Wizards.

Despite the loss, Garland has now scored in double figures in eight consecutive contests. With Collin Sexton (knee) expected to be sidelined for an extended period due to a torn meniscus, there's little reason to doubt that Garland will continue to produce in a similar fashion as he continues to grow as an offensive threat. Through the first nine games, the 21-year-old is averaging 15.4 points, 7.6 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 33.1 minutes per game.