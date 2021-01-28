Garland played in 31 minutes and added 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals during Wednesday's 122-107 win over the Pistons.

While it wasn't the first game Garland has played in since missing eight games with a back injury, it was the first time he had started since January 2. In four games since returning from his injury, Garland is averaging 10.0 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 rebounds on 36.6 percent shooting as he continues to work his way back.