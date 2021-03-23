Garland (quadriceps) contributed 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two assists and one steal over 28 minutes Monday in the loss to the Kings.

Despite playing through a bruised right quad, Garland still managed to lead the Cavs' starters in points. While he's remained relatively consistent in the scoring category, Garland has seen his assists total drop in three straight, and he failed to grab a rebound for the second time this month. He did manage to get his turnovers under control, turning the ball over just once after doing so 10 times in his previous two contests combined.