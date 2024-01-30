Garland (jaw) plans to return Wednesday against the Pistons, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Garland hasn't played since Dec. 14 and missed a 19th straight game Monday versus the Clippers, but coach J.B. Bickerstaff said prior to the contest that the point guard was "extremely close" to suiting up again. He wasn't able to do anything physically strenuous before his jaw fully healed, so it's safe to presume Garland will have his minutes monitored closely if he's cleared to play Wednesday. Evan Mobley (knee) made his return from a 22-game absence Monday, so the Cavaliers are nearing full strength with the Feb. 8 trade deadline looming.