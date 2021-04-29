Garland scored 25 points (10-24 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 10 assists, four steals and two rebounds across 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Magic.

Garland continues to generate gaudy assist numbers in the absence of Collin Sexton (concussion). He's managed 29 total assists across his last three games, though that has been balanced out by 15 turnovers. Garland also led the team with a 33 percent usage rate, but he couldn't combine the volume with efficiency. In the three games Sexton has missed, Garland has averaged 22.0 points, 9.7 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals while playing 34.3 minutes.