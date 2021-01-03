Garland only scored eight points (3-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT) while adding two rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in Saturday's win against the Hawks.

Garland has improved his play compared to the 2019-20 season, but the recent shooting woes are a bit concerning. Through his last three games, the second-year floor general has made just 37 percent of his field-goal attempts, though he's also shooting an impressive 44.4 percent from beyond the arc in that span. Garland is averaging 17.2 points per game in 2020-21 while logging 35.8 minutes per contest.