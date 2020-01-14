Garland finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 128-99 loss to the Lakers.

Garland continues to trend in the right direction, turning in another solid performance. Over the past two weeks, Garland has been a top-100 player thanks in large part to his increased assist numbers. Passing is certainly not a strength for the Cavaliers and so Garland is going to have plenty of opportunities to run the offense. Efficiency can be an issue at times but his recent play has been nothing short of encouraging.