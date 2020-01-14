Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another productive effort
Garland finished with 16 points (7-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 128-99 loss to the Lakers.
Garland continues to trend in the right direction, turning in another solid performance. Over the past two weeks, Garland has been a top-100 player thanks in large part to his increased assist numbers. Passing is certainly not a strength for the Cavaliers and so Garland is going to have plenty of opportunities to run the offense. Efficiency can be an issue at times but his recent play has been nothing short of encouraging.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Two assists shy of double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Drops 20 with seven dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Scores 14 against Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Continues strong run of play•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Fills stat sheet versus Hornets•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Effective shooting night•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...