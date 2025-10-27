Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Assigned to G League
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Cavaliers assigned Garland (toe) to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Monday.
Garland continues to work his way back from left toe surgery in June, and this move provides him an opportunity for practice reps as he nears a return for the Cavaliers. The 25-year-old averaged 20.6 points, 6.7 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 75 regular-season games last season and figures to be a central piece of Cleveland's offense once healthy.
