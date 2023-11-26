Garland (neck) is available for Sunday's game against Toronto, Serena Winters of Bally Sports Cleveland reports.

Garland was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup, but he's been cleared to suit up following pregame warmups. He was limited to 14 minutes of playing time during Saturday's loss to the Lakers since he tweaked his neck, but he had averaged 20.9 points, 5.8 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 33.9 minutes per game over his previous nine appearances.