Garland will not require surgery after being inadvertently hit in in the eye in Wednesday's game, Evan Dammarell of SBNation.com reports.
Garland also was able to avoid structural damage following the incident with Raptors guard Gary Trent that knocked him out of Wednesday's contest. Although no timeline for return was given, Garland will be re-evaluated in the coming days. His next chance to suit up will be on Saturday in a matchup with the Bulls.
