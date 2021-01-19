Garland (shoulder) returned to practice Monday, Angel Gray of Fox Sports Cleveland reports.
This is a major step in the right direction for Garland, who has not played since Jan. 2 due to a sprained right shoulder. The Cavs haven't officially ruled him in for Wednesday's game against Brooklyn, but Garland looks to be trending toward returning to the lineup.
