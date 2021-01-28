Garland played 31 minutes and contributed 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and two steals during Wednesday's 122-107 win over the Pistons.

While it wasn't the first game Garland has played in since missing eight games with a back injury, it was his first start since Jan. 2. In four games since returning from his injury, Garland has averaged 10.0 points, 4.2 assists and 1.5 rebounds on 36.6 percent shooting, but his steady improvement has been noticeable in the box score.