Garland will start Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

In addition to starting, Garland's minutes restriction has been lifted, so this will be a good opportunity for Garland to get back to the level he was playing at before suffering the shoulder injury that kept him out for eight games. Prior to getting hurt and missing time, Garland was seeing 35.8 minutes per game and averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.