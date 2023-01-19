Garland posted 24 points (7-17 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, 14 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Grizzlies.

Garland has seen an increased role on the offensive end over the last two games due to the absence of Donovan Mitchell. He has delivered, with consecutive 20-point double-doubles. His fourteen assists Wednesday mark a new season high for the former first-rounder.