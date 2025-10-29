Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Back with parent club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland (toe) was recalled to the Cavaliers on Wednesday.
Garland was assigned to the G League's Cleveland Charge on Monday. He's back with the parent club but is still listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. If that status doesn't change, the next chance for him to make his season debut will be Friday against the Raptors.
