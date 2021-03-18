Garland had 25 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six assists and four boards in Wednesday's win over Boston.

Coming off of back-to-back 11-point outings to begin the second half, Garland had one of his best games in weeks, draining nine field goals -- his second-most in any game this season -- while adding six assists and even a rare block (his fourth of the year). Even more encouragingly, Garland worked his way to the line six times after making just four trips to the charity stripe in his last three games combined.