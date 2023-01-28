Garland provided 31 points (10-23 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-10 FT), two rebounds, 13 assists and four steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 112-100 loss to Oklahoma City.

Garland was everywhere for the Cavaliers, racking up another four steals to go with his 14th double-double of the season. Known for his scoring and passing ability, high steal numbers are not something we typically associate with Garland. However, he now has a combined 16 steals over his past six games, much to the delight of his fantasy managers. It remains to be seen whether he can maintain his recent uptick in defensive production but if that is the case, it certainly adds to his already lofty fantasy ceiling.