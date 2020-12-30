Garland scored 17 points (6-18 FG, 3-8 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with five rebounds, six assists and two steals in Tuesday's loss to the Knicks.

Garland struggled to find his shot from all areas of the floor, but particularly struggled close to the hoop. While hardly a reason for panic, Garland has made only 13 of his 33 field-goal attempts in his last two games after beginning the season by shooting 16-for-27. Despite the poor shooting, he did manage to chip in six assists, a mark he has met or exceeded in all four contests this season.