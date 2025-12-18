Garland contributed 15 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five rebounds and six assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 127-111 loss to Chicago.

Garland didn't have a great night shooting the ball, but he has embraced the facilitator role, as he has put up at least six assists in his last three games and averages 6.9 assists in his last nine appearances. Garland has missed 16 games due to his toe injury, and he has been inefficient with the ball when he is on the court, averaging 15.4 points on just 36.3 percent from the field and 1.9 threes on a meager 29.5 percent clip.