Garland (knee) will play Monday versus Sacramento.
Garland was dealing with left knee soreness, but he will suit up for his fourth consecutive contest. He has averaged 10.7 points and 4.7 assists on 48.2 percent shooting in three games since returning from a broken jaw.
