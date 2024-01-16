Garland (jaw) was cleared Monday to resume basketball-related activities, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Out since Dec. 15 while recovering from a fractured jaw that prevented him from doing any kind of physical exertion, Garland took the first major step forward in his recovery Monday, when doctors removed the wiring from his mouth and gave him the green light for on-court work. Garland was spotted warming up for about 20 minutes with his teammates prior to the Cavaliers' 109-91 win over the Bulls on Monday, and he's gradually expected to increase the intensity of his workouts in the days to come before being cleared for game action. According to Fedor, Garland is likely to need about a week to get back into playing shape after the extended absence, so fantasy managers shouldn't expect the point guard to make his return to the lineup until the latter half of the Cavaliers' upcoming four-game road trip. The Cavaliers will begin the road swing Saturday in Atlanta before facing the Magic next Monday and the Bucks in Milwaukee on Jan. 24 and 26.