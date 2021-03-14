Garland (groin) will be available for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Garland missed Friday's game, but he was listed as probable entering Sunday's contest, so the injury never appeared to be anything too concerning. He'll slot back into the starting point guard spot alongside Collin Sexton. Garland closed the first half with 10 straight games with at least 14 points.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Probable Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Ruled out Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Questionable to return Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dishes out seven dimes•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Comes close to double-double•