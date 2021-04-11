Garland registered 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 loss to the Raptors.

Garland combined a decent scoring night with apt duty as the team's floor general in the loss. As his companion in the backcourt, Collin Sexton creates his own shots, leaving the ballhandling duties in Garland's hands. Despite the loss, Garland had success dishing the ball inside and racking up assists in the paint.