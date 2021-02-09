Garland produced 17 points (6-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and a steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 119-113 loss to the Suns.

Garland and Collin Sexton were very efficient in the narrow loss and almost pulled out a win in the process. The Vandy product is a reliable source for assists, and his 45.5 percent field-goal conversion rate is one of the leading percentages among point guards.