Garland chipped in 32 points (10-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-11 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and three steals across 43 minutes during Tuesday's 122-119 overtime victory over Philadelphia.

Garland didn't have his best shooting display, but that's not really needed when you stuff the stat sheet as the star point guard did Tuesday. Even though his assists numbers are down from previous years, he remains a vital piece on offense for the Cavaliers and is averaging 21.0 points per game while shooting a career-best 47.1 percent from the field through nine contests.