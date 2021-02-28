Garland posted 25 points (9-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and two steals across 42 minutes in Saturday's overtime win over the 76ers.

Garland ended just one assist shy of putting up his second straight double-double -- it would've been the fourth time he reaches that feat in the current campaign. Garland can't be relied upon for top-notch scoring figures since he's a secondary scoring option behind Collin Sexton, but Garland has been thriving as a playmaker of late and has dished out eight or more assists in four straight games.