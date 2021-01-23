Garland (shoulder) played 22 minutes off the bench Friday in the Cavaliers' 125-113 win over the Rockets, generating 11 points (4-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists.

Since Garland had missed the previous eight games with a strained right shoulder, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff chose to ease him back into action in a reserve role. The second-year player shouldn't need much time to regain conditioning, so expect him to eventually move back to the top unit and take on a consistent 30-minute role within the next few games. Once Garland is back to full speed, Collin Sexton will likely lose out on some playmaking opportunities and shift to more of an off-ball role, while Cedi Osman, Taurean Prince and Damyean Dotson are among the players who could notice slight downturns in playing time.