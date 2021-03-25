Garland tallied 22 points (8-20 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 103-94 win over Chicago.

Garland nearly finished with a double-double, stepping up as a scorer in particular with Collin Sexton (hamstring) sidelined. The point guard conducted the Cleveland offense smoothly throughout the night, finishing a team-best plus-14 during his time on the court. However, Garland's shooting was subpar again; he's gone just 14-for-35 (40.0 percent) over the last two games.