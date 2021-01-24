Garland will come off the bench and remain on a minutes restriction in Sunday's game against the Celtics, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Garland came off the bench during his return to the court Friday, and he'll continue to have restricted playing time against Boston. He should return to the starting five once he regains conditioning, but Collin Sexton will likely see an increased role for the Cavaliers once again Sunday.
