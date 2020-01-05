Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Continues strong run of play
Garland had 20 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 121-106 loss against the Thunder.
Garland has scored in double digits in six of his last seven games, but he has reached the 20-point mark just five this season. The rookie point guard has been wildly inconsistent, but he seems to be finding a groove of late and is averaging 14.4 points, 3.6 assists and 2.7 rebounds during that aforementioned seven-game stretch. He will look to produce another strong outing Sunday against Minnesota.
