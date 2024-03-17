Garland posted 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 loss to the Rockets.

Garland has been playing some of his best basketball as of late, but he struggled against the Rockets on Saturday. He missed five of his six three-point attempts and his streak of five assists or more in a game ended at seven. Over his last five games, Garland has averaged 23.4 points on 51.9 percent shooting (including 45.2 percent from three on 8.4 3PA/G), 3.6 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.0 steals over 34.8 minutes per game.