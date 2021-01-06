The Cavaliers announced that Garland, who has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Orlando, could be sidelined up to a week due to his sprained right shoulder.

Garland was previously sidelined for Monday's loss to the Magic, and the Cavaliers' latest report suggests that it's probably safe to rule him out through Thursday's game in Memphis, the second contest of a back-to-back set. The Cavaliers plan to reevaluate Garland on a daily basis while he receives treatment for the shoulder, so he might have an outside shot at returning to action Saturday in Milwaukee if he responds well to rehab work. For at least the next two games, however, look for Collin Sexton to serve as the Cavaliers' primary point guard.