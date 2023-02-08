Garland is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to right thumb soreness.
Garland hasn't missed any time since Jan. 4 but was a late addition to the injury report for Wednesday's game. He's been dominant in recent matchups, posting double-doubles in three of his last six appearances while averaging 23.7 points, 8.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 31.3 minutes per game during that time. Ricky Rubio and Raul Neto would be candidates for increased roles if Garland is unavailable.
