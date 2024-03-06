Garland ended Tuesday's 105-104 win over the Celtics with 16 points (6-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), one rebound, 11 assists and two steals over 36 minutes.

With Donovan Mitchell (knee) missing his third straight game, Garland stepped up with his second double-double of the season while setting a new season high in assists. Both those double-doubles have come since the All-Star break, and in eight games since that pause in the schedule, the fifth-year guard is averaging 18.8 points, 7.3 assists, 4.0 threes, 2.8 boards and 1.4 steals while shooting 47.8 percent from beyond the arc.