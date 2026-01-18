Garland will be re-evaluated in the next 7-to-10 days after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 right big toe sprain.

This is a big blow for the Cavs, who will be without Garland for at least the next five games and likely longer. The point guard reportedly suffered the injury Jan. 14 against Philly and has already missed one game as a result of the injury. Craig Porter and Jaylon Tyson should be in line for more opportunities until Garland can return.