Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Diagnosed with right toe sprain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Garland will be re-evaluated in the next 7-to-10 days after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 right big toe sprain.
This is a big blow for the Cavs, who will be without Garland for at least the next five games and likely longer. The point guard reportedly suffered the injury Jan. 14 against Philly and has already missed one game as a result of the injury. Craig Porter and Jaylon Tyson should be in line for more opportunities until Garland can return.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Officially out for Friday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Likely to miss Friday's game•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Won't return Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Hits for team-high 23 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Will play Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Iffy for Thursday•