Garland generated 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Raptors.

Garland returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest purposes, and he appeared rejuvenated after managing six points on three-of-10 from the field to go with four assists in 25 minutes during Monday's matchup versus the Pistons. Garland remains fairly inconsistent, but he has at least showcased some steady improvement over the course of the campaign.