Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Dials up 16 points, eight dimes
Garland generated 16 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 115-109 loss to the Raptors.
Garland returned to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest purposes, and he appeared rejuvenated after managing six points on three-of-10 from the field to go with four assists in 25 minutes during Monday's matchup versus the Pistons. Garland remains fairly inconsistent, but he has at least showcased some steady improvement over the course of the campaign.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Expected back Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Set to rest Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Extends solid run of play•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: First career double-double•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Another productive effort•
-
Cavaliers' Darius Garland: Two assists shy of double-double•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...