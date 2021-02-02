Garland racked up 19 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt), 11 assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes in Monday's win over the Timberwolves.

Garland missed eight straight games last month and was brought back slowly into the court, but he has looked excellent over his last four appearances -- all of them as a starter. Garland, who posted his second-best assist total of the season in this game, is averaging 18.5 points and 5.3 assists per game in that four-game span and should remain as the Cavaliers' main playmaking threat going forward.