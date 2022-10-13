Garland scored 23 points (8-21 FG, 4-10 3 Pt, 3-4 FT) with 12 assists, five rebounds, three steals and a block across 31 minutes in Wednesday night's win over the Hawks.

The Cavaliers entered the second quarter down 24-19 before Garland took things over, dishing out five assists in the period, four of which led to Cedi Osman three-pointers. Garland also went 3-of-5 from three in the quarter as Cleveland jumped out to a 51-41 lead to end the half. The point guard's three steals in the game all came against Trae Young, while he also recorded a block against the Hawks' star point guard.