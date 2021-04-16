Garland totaled 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal in a 119-101 loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Garland continued his strong play as both a scorer and distributor, scoring in double-figures with five-plus assists for the sixth consecutive game. The guard has averaged 22.8 points, 6.8 assists and 2.8 rebounds over that span. Garland has also provided consistent defensive stats for fantasy managers, picking up a steal in 15 of his last 16 games.