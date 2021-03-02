Garland had 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and three steals across 30 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Garland ended as the Cavaliers' second-best scorer behind Collin Sexton's 39-point performance, but he also looked impressive as a distributor and recorded seven assists. The second-year guard has now dished out seven or more assists in five straight games.