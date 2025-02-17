Garland registered six points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), three assists and two steals over 6:22 of court time during Kenny's Young Stars' 41-32 loss to Chuck's Global Stars in the first round of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament.

Garland finished as Team Kenny's leader in steals and co-led in assists with Jalen Brunson. Garland earned his second All-Star selection having averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals over 30.2 minutes per game, and he has played an integral role in the Cavaliers' 44-10 regular-season record. Garland and the Cavs will hit the road to face the Nets on Thursday.