Garland ended Sunday's 118-93 victory over the Raptors with 18 points (6-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks over 34 minutes.

Garland helped the Cavaliers put on a show, as Cleveland assisted on 30 of its 44 made baskets. However, the point guard's assist numbers have been down this month. February has been Garland's worst month with 6.7 assists per game. Sunday's 11-assist mark was just his second game of the month with double-digit helpers. February hasn't been all bad, as the 21-year-old has been shooting extremely well, knocking down 52.7 percent of his threes this month.