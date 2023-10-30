Garland (hamstring) did not practice Monday, Steve Popper of Newsday Sports reports.

Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) and Jarrett Allen (ankle) were both able to practice, but the Cavaliers haven't yet released an official status for all three players yet ahead of Tuesday's game against the Knicks. Garland has missed the past two games for Cleveland, which has allowed Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro and Max Strus to step into larger roles.