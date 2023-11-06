Watch Now:

Garland had 24 points (6-17 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 12-13 FT), three rebounds and seven assists across 30 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 win over the Warriors.

Garland led all players in Sunday's contest in free throws attempted and made while handing out a team-high-tying assist total and ending as one of two Cavaliers players with 20 or more points in a winning effort. Garland tallied his first 20-point outing of the year, also notching his highest assist mark of the young season. He has posted at least 14 points and five assists in three appearances for Cleveland.

